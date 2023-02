Warren (shin) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Warren returned from a four-game absence due to a left shin bruise during Monday's loss to the Clippers, posting eight points and one rebound in 12 minutes. His shin is feeling good after the time off, so he'll be available to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set, though likely in only a limited role off the bench.