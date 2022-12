Warren finished Friday's 118-100 victory over the Bucks with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Warren turned in an average showing in this one and has now scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances. He's averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over this brief stretch.