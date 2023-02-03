Warren (shin) is officially listed as questionable, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com, but head coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday morning that the reserve forward isn't expected to play Saturday against the Wizards, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Warren has already missed three consecutive contests and will likely miss a fourth straight due to a left shin contusion. However, the backup forward recently started participating in practice again and is on the verge of returning to game action. If Warren indeed remains sidelined Saturday, his next chance to suit up would come against the Clippers on Monday, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.