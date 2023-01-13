Warren posted 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 loss to Boston.

Warren got off to a great start, knocking down his first three field goal attempts to start the game before entering the break with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. However, he struggled to find his groove in the second half, going 3-of-8 from the field for another seven points as Brooklyn failed to keep pace with the Celtics down the final stretch. It marked Warren's second game this season with at least 20 points, and he's now shooting 41.7 percent from three in January.