Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said after Monday's 124-116 loss to the Clippers that Warren (shin) could be a candidate to sit out for maintenance purposes Tuesday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After missing four straight games with a left shin contusion, Warren returned to action Monday in a limited role off the bench, finishing with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes. Despite Warren's light workload Monday, the Nets may not be inclined to take any chances by playing him Tuesday, especially since he's coming off an injury and has a checkered medical history for his career. The potential availability of new trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith -- both of whom could make their team debuts Tuesday -- would give the shorthanded Nets some more depth and lessen the need for Warren to play against Phoenix.