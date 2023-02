Warren (lower leg) will not play in Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Warren will miss a fourth consecutive contest Saturday with a left shin contusion, joining Kyrie Irving (calf) and Ben Simmons (knee) on the sidelines. In his stead, Yuta Watanabe, Markieff Morris and Edmond Sumner are the favorites to see more minutes. Warren's next chance to play will come Monday against the Clippers in the opening leg of a back-to-back set.