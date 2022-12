Warren closed Monday's 125-117 win over Cleveland with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes.

Warren led Cleveland's bench in scoring, finishing third on the team in scoring while setting a season-high point total in Monday's winning effort. Warren secured his first 20-point outing of the year, having surpassed the double digit mark in six of his last seven games.