Warren (shin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Warren will miss a third straight game due to a left shin contusion, which likely leaves Yuta Watanabe (back) -- who is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest -- on track to continue handling an elevated role on the Nets' second unit. The severity of Warren's issue remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Washington.