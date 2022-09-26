Warren said at a press conference Monday that his foot is fully healed, but he hasn't been cleared for full basketball activities yet, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Warren has appeared in just four games over the subsequent two campaigns due to two stress fractures in his left foot. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Nets this offseason, but he's already off to a rocky start after likely missing extended time during training camp. If available, Warren can be an efficient scorer off the bench for Brooklyn in 2022-23, but it's unclear when he'll be able to suit up this year.