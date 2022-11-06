Warren (foot) will remain out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Early on in training camp, former head coach Steve Nash said that Warren was on track to make his Nets debut at some point in November, but Brooklyn hasn't provided a concrete update on the forward's status with the calendar having recently flipped over from October. For his part, Warren told Brian Lewis of the New York Post on Oct. 23 that he's "progressing" and "on track" in his recovery from surgeries to address consecutive stress fractures in his left foot, which have limited him to just four appearances since the start of the 2020-21 season. With the Nets having yet to indicate that Warren has resumed full-contact, full-court practices, he can probably be ruled out for the entirety of the team's upcoming four-game week.