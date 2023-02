Warren chipped in 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Suns.

Warren led all Nets bench players in scoring and minutes played, finishing tied for the second-highest point total in Tuesday's loss. Warren has tallied 15 or more points in six games this season.