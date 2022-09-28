Nets head coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Warren (foot) is unlikely to play until at least November, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Warren has appeared in just four games over the past two seasons due to two stress fractures in his left foot. He inked a one-year deal with the Nets this offseason, but he's already off to a rocky start and facing another lengthy absence. When available, Warren can be a potent scorer off the bench for Brooklyn, but it's unclear when exactly he'll be able to contribute.