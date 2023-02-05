Warren (shin) is probable for Monday's contest against the Clippers, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Warren has missed four straight games due to a left shin contusion, but he's expected to return Monday. It's unclear if he'll be a minutes restriction, but with Kevin Durant (knee) and Seth Curry (thigh) out and Kyrie Irving off to Dallas, Brooklyn will need all hands on deck Monday. When Warren play over 20 minutes this season (11 games), he's averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.