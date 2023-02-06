Warren (shin) is available for Monday's matchup against the Clippers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Warren will return to action Monday following a four-game absence due to a left shin contusion. It's still unclear if the veteran forward will be under a minutes restriction, but with Kevin Durant (knee) and Seth Curry (thigh) both out and Kyrie Irving off to Dallas, Brooklyn will need all hands on deck versus Los Angeles. When Warren plays over 20 minutes this season (11 games), he's averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.