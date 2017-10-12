Nets' Tahjere McCall: Agrees to deal with Nets
McCall signed a contract with the Nets on Thursday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
McCall split his four-year collegiate career between Niagara and Tennessee State, and he's coming off a senior season during which he averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.1 minutes per game. He wasn't drafted out of college, but McCall played with Brooklyn in the Las Vegas Summer League and will join the team for the next week or so before likely being waived. He isn't expected to make a fantasy impact this season, so this is likely an attempt to get McCall to sign with the team's G-League affiliate.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...