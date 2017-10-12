Nets' Tahjere McCall: Agrees to deal with Nets

McCall signed a contract with the Nets on Thursday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

McCall split his four-year collegiate career between Niagara and Tennessee State, and he's coming off a senior season during which he averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.1 minutes per game. He wasn't drafted out of college, but McCall played with Brooklyn in the Las Vegas Summer League and will join the team for the next week or so before likely being waived. He isn't expected to make a fantasy impact this season, so this is likely an attempt to get McCall to sign with the team's G-League affiliate.