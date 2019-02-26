McCall will sign a 10-day contract with the Nets, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old out of Tennessee State has appeared in 23 games for the Long Island Nets this season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds. 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 25 minutes per game. He'll now get an opportunity over the next week and a half to prove his worth at the highest level.