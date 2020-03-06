Nets' Taurean Prince: Coming off bench Friday
Prince will come off the bench for Friday's action against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson will opt to give Wilson Chandler the starting nod. Friday's game will be the first time all season that Prince has come off the bench.
More News
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 despite shooting woes•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Ice cold vs. Celtics•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Hits three triples Monday•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 22 to go with full line•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Goes for 14 points•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.