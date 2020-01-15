Nets' Taurean Prince: Doesn't connect from distance
Prince posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Jazz.
Prior to Tuesday's performance, Prince had made a three in 10 straight contests, shooting 32.1 percent from distance over that stretch. He continues to launch at volume, taking 8.0 shots from beyond the arc this month.
