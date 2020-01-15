Play

Nets' Taurean Prince: Doesn't connect from distance

Prince posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Jazz.

Prior to Tuesday's performance, Prince had made a three in 10 straight contests, shooting 32.1 percent from distance over that stretch. He continues to launch at volume, taking 8.0 shots from beyond the arc this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories