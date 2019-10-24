Nets' Taurean Prince: Double-double in loss to T-wolves
Prince scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
The former Hawk battled injuries last season but still posted solid numbers when he was healthy, and he got his Nets career off to a flying start with a big performance on the glass. With Kevin Durant (Achilles) potentially out all season, Prince has a clear path to a starting role and could enjoy a breakout campaign as a secondary producer behind Kyrie Irving.
