Nets' Taurean Prince: Double-double in loss
Prince scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Raptors.
The double-double was his fifth of the season and first since Nov. 24. The fourth-year forward is averaging career highs in boards (6.3) and threes (2.7) to begin the year, but with Wilson Chandler (suspension) eligible to make his Nets debut Sunday against the 76ers, Prince will have some extra competition for court time.
