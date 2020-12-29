Prince will start at power forward in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Prince will replace Kevin Durant (rest) in the starting lineup. With Kyrie Irving (rest) out as well, he will start alongside Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and DeAndre Jordan.
