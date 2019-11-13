Nets' Taurean Prince: Gets scoring back on track
Prince tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 119-114 loss to the Jazz.
The strong shooting night was encouraging to see from Prince after he had tallied a combined 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field over the prior two contests. The fourth-year forward is averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 triples, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per game this season, making him a worthy option in 12-team fantasy leagues.
