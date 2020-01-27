Nets' Taurean Prince: Goes for 14 points
Prince had 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss at the Knicks.
Prince continues to produce as a starter, posting double-digit performances in all but three games during January so far. That said, he has been struggling with his shot of late -- he is making just 41.3 percent of his field goal attempts over his last six contests. Even considering those shooting woes, he should remain a starter ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Pistons.
More News
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Posts solid line in loss•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Doesn't connect from distance•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 21, cans five treys•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Grabs career-high 14 rebounds•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Hits rock bottom in loss•
-
Nets' Taurean Prince: Double-double in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...