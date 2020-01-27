Nets' Taurean Prince: Goes for 14 points

Prince had 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss at the Knicks.

Prince continues to produce as a starter, posting double-digit performances in all but three games during January so far. That said, he has been struggling with his shot of late -- he is making just 41.3 percent of his field goal attempts over his last six contests. Even considering those shooting woes, he should remain a starter ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Pistons.