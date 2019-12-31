Nets' Taurean Prince: Grabs career-high 14 rebounds
Prince collected 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Prince finished with a career high in rebounding while making his mark on the defensive end. Still, he struggled badly on the offensive end, shooting below 36.0 percent from the field for the ninth time in his last 10 games. If you can handle his inefficiencies, Prince is at least putting up decent enough counting stats to warrant attention in deep leagues.
