Nets' Taurean Prince: Hits four threes again.

Prince scored 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt) along with four rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes Friday during the Nets' 112-107 victory over the Celtics.

After hitting 4-of-10 threes against the Celtics on Wednesday, Prince repeated his performance Friday. He has a stable role in Brooklyn manning the power forward spot, but will rarely provide more than this type of production.