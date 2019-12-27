Nets' Taurean Prince: Hits rock bottom in loss

Prince tallied just three points (1-10 FG, 1-10 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 loss to the Knicks.

Prince was terrible Thursday, missing all but one of his shot attempts, finishing with three points. He has been outside the top 175 over the past two weeks and is on the cusp of being a droppable player. If not for his recent production on the boards, he would likely be well outside the top 200 and for those of you considering his future, streaming his position is certainly not the worst idea.