Nets' Taurean Prince: Hits three triples Monday
Prince posted 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 106-105 victory over the Pacers.
Prince continues to launch from beyond the arc, and Monday marked his 22nd game this season with at least a trio of triples. He's currently 19th in made threes (127) and has the seventh-highest three-point attempt rate (.587) of players who have seen at least 1,500 minutes.
