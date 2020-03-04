Nets' Taurean Prince: Ice cold vs. Celtics
Prince posted two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 overtime victory against the Celtics.
Prince had one of his worst performances of the season Tuesday. He was ice cold shooting the ball, plus committed three turnovers and four fouls in only 19 minutes. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
