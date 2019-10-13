Nets' Taurean Prince: Impressive again in preseason win

Prince had 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 91-77 preseason victory over the Lakers.

Prince came off the bench behind Rodions Kurucs (three points, four rebounds) but was still the better of the two players. He is putting together a nice preseason, resulting in his ADP climbing in most formats. He received some hype heading into last season with the Hawks but was disappointing on the whole. He has a chance to secure a starting spot for the Nets and with his fantasy-friendy game, is certainly a nice late-round addition to any squad.