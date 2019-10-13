Nets' Taurean Prince: Impressive again in preseason win
Prince had 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 91-77 preseason victory over the Lakers.
Prince came off the bench behind Rodions Kurucs (three points, four rebounds) but was still the better of the two players. He is putting together a nice preseason, resulting in his ADP climbing in most formats. He received some hype heading into last season with the Hawks but was disappointing on the whole. He has a chance to secure a starting spot for the Nets and with his fantasy-friendy game, is certainly a nice late-round addition to any squad.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.