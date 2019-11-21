Nets' Taurean Prince: Improved performance Wednesday
Prince finished with 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over the Hornets.
Prince has a nice opportunity moving forward with a number of injuries plaguing the Nets right now. He ended with 20 points including four triples during the victory and has begun to trend up after a mediocre stretch of games. His upside is capped on most nights but given the Nets' current offensive liabilities, Prince should be seeing at least 30 minutes on a regular basis.
