Nets' Taurean Prince: Inefficient night Wednesday

Prince accumulated six points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to Charlotte.

Prince was disappointing Wednesday, continuing to be up-and-down in terms of production. Despite what has been a somewhat successful season thus far, Prince is only the 134th ranked player in nine-category leagues. His playing time is reasonably secure right now and so Prince should continue to hover around the backend of most competitive leagues.