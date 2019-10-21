Nets' Taurean Prince: Inks two-year extension
Prince agreed to a two-year, $29 million contract with the Nets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Prince was acquired by the Nets over summer and inked an extension just days before the deadline. The 25-year-old appeared in 55 games last year due to injuries, averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.2 minutes. He should see his fair share of minutes at small forward this season whether he starts or comes off the bench.
