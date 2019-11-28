Nets' Taurean Prince: Lives behind the arc
Prince scored 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt), adding on one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Brooklyn's 121-110 loss versus the Celtics on Wednesday night.
Shooting only threes, Prince had one of the blandest stat lines of the night. Still, it was a decent shooting effort and he typically offers a bit more versatility. Prince is a fringe fantasy contributor who will lose most of his upside with the eventual return of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and/or Caris Levert (thumb).
