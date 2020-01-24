Nets' Taurean Prince: Posts solid line in loss

Prince put up 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

Prince has produced a serviceable standard league value over his last four outings, putting up 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 triples and 1.8 steals per game in that span. While he's certainly worth a look in most leagues, Prince doesn't possess the highest upside while the Nets' wing rotation is healthy.