Nets' Taurean Prince: Pulls down 11 boards in win
Prince ended with 14 points (6-14 Fg, 2-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over New York.
Prince put up team-high numbers in both rebounds and assists during the two-point victory, finishing with a double-double in the process. Prince has put together a decent enough season thus far, warranting a roster spot in most 12-team leagues. He is by no means a must-roster player but as long as both Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb), Prince should have plenty of opportunities to produce.
