Nets' Taurean Prince: Remains on bench Sunday
Prince finished with seven points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 110-107 victory over the Bulls.
Prince had been moved to the bench in Kenny Atkinson's final game at the helm Friday versus the Spurs, and the forward continued to back up Wilson Chandler while interim coach Jacque Vaughn was on the bench for the first time Sunday. While the benching may seem like a demotion on the surface, Prince has logged 30 and 29 minutes, respectively, in his first two games as a reserve, right on par with his season-long average (29.0 per game). Rather than his playing time, the major concern with Prince is his game-to-game inconsistency.
