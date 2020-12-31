Prince is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The 26-year-old received the spot start Monday with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant resting, and he'll shift to the bench Wednesday with Irving and Durant back in action. Prince is averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebound in 13.3 minutes in the reserve role this season.
