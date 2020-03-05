Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 despite shooting woes

Prince registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss against the Grizzlies.

Prince was coming off from a two-point effort against the Celtics, but he bounced back admirably and was one of Brooklyn's main scoring threats despite the loss. The small forward has now scored in double figures in six of his last seven games, and he is averaging 11.4 points despite an ugly 37.7 percent from the field during that stretch.