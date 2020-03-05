Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 despite shooting woes
Prince registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss against the Grizzlies.
Prince was coming off from a two-point effort against the Celtics, but he bounced back admirably and was one of Brooklyn's main scoring threats despite the loss. The small forward has now scored in double figures in six of his last seven games, and he is averaging 11.4 points despite an ugly 37.7 percent from the field during that stretch.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...