Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 18 in Monday's win
Prince provided 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Prince pitched in across multiple categories while draining at least four treys for the fourth time this season. He has raised his scoring average here in November with the team dealing with injuries to Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb), among others. Moreover, Prince has been a very steady source of boards. He'll look to rise to the occasion in Brooklyn's upcoming pair of matchups versus a stout Celtics defense.
