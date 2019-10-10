Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 18 in win
Prince had 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Thursday's preseason win over the Lakers.
Prince gt the start at small forward and fared well, hitting four three-pointers and adding four rebounds before fouling out in 24 minutes of action. With Wilson Chandler facing a lengthy suspension to begin the year, Prince will have a chance to grab hold of the starting small forward spot, which would make him a fairly appealing late-round fantasy target.
