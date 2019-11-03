Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 20 in Saturday's loss
Prince provided 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.
Prince has combined for 47 points across the last two games, including 11 treys. He already has two double-doubles through six tilts, this after combining for five through three seasons with the Hawks. With that being said, Prince still needs to improve his production beyond the scoring and three-point shooting departments if he's going to maintain solid value in standard leagues.
More News
