Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 21, cans five treys

Prince supplied 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Prince scored at least 20 for the fifth time through 36 games here in 2019-20, and it's the fourth time he has drained at least five treys. He's managing career-high per-game averages in rebounding and minutes, but he's also sporting an abysmal field-goal percentage and remains best reserved for deeper leagues.