Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores 22 to go with full line

Prince pitched in 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 win over the Pistons.

Prince matched his career high in steals while turning in an impressively well-rounded stat line. The 25-year-old wing still struggles from the field more often than not and is sporting a career-worst percentage, but he has upped his rebounding significantly compared to his first three seasons.