Prince posted 16 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Prince struggled massively from the field, but his seven trips to the charity stripe saved his performance while also representing his season-best scoring output. Prince could head back to the bench as soon as Sunday against the Thunder if Kevin Durant (COVID-19) is deemed available.