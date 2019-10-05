Nets' Taurean Prince: Scores team-high 22 points in win
Prince ended with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal during Friday's 137-89 preseason victory over Franca.
Prince looked good in his first outing for the Nets, nailing 6-of-8 from beyond the perimeter on his way to 22 points. He has a chance to begin the season as the starting power forward and could be a sneaky bounce-back candidate after a poor showing last season. The Nets have said they would like him to be their defensive stopper and coupled with his ability to score and pass the ball, keep him in mind with one of your final picks.
