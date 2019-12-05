Nets' Taurean Prince: Superb showing versus former team

Prince produced 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 win over the Hawks.

Prince scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season while sinking at least five treys for the third time. He has been a fairly consistent, albeit inefficient, source of scoring, and Prince has also done a solid job from beyond the arc and on the boards.