Nets' Taurean Prince: Superb showing versus former team
Prince produced 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 win over the Hawks.
Prince scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season while sinking at least five treys for the third time. He has been a fairly consistent, albeit inefficient, source of scoring, and Prince has also done a solid job from beyond the arc and on the boards.
