Nets' Taurean Prince: Traded to Brooklyn
Prince, along with a 2021 second-round pick, has been dealt to the Nets in exchange for Allen Crabbe, the 17th pick in the 2019 Draft and a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The deal creates nearly two maximum free-agent spots for Brooklyn and gives Atlanta even more picks for its rebuild. Prince may be able to step into a starting role with the Nets and continue seeing nearly 30 minutes per night. However, it's not clear who his teammates will be moving forward, as the Nets hope to gain one or more top-flight players over the summer.
