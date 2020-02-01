Nets' Taurean Prince: Two boards shy of double-double
Prince gathered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 133-118 win over the Bulls.
Prince has been fairly consistent during the month of January, logging over 25 minutes in all but three games while scoring in double digits in seven of his last eight contests. Prince might never be Brooklyn's main go-to guy on offense, but he has been consistent enough to remain productive in most formats. He is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 15 games during January.
