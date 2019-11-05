Nets' Taurean Prince: Well-rounded line in Monday's win
Prince pitched in 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 135-125 win over the Pelicans.
Prince matched his career high in steals while logging his second double-double in the last three games and his third through seven tilts this season. He's already halfway to surpassing his career double-double total prior to this season (five through his first 196 games), and Prince seems to be making the most of his heavy minutes here in the early portion of the 2019-20 campaign.
