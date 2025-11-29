Mann is questionable for Saturday's action against the Bucks due to right rib soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Mann is coming off a great performance of 14 points, six assists and four rebounds against the 76ers on Friday. If he does play, he could see increased usage again with Michael Porter (back) out once more. If Mann is out, Brooklyn's rotation opens up further for players like Tyrese Martin, Drake Powell, Ziaire Williams and others.